When political parties competed to mark Hyderabad’s special day on Sept 17

Telangana had never witnessed such a massive celebration in its 75 years of existence. Not even during Independence Day or Republic Day, when the day customarily passes off in a somber and official note, as national flags are hoisted in government offices, schools and by political parties.

On Saturday (September 17), however, the mood was different. Lakhs of national flags fluttered in the state, rallies were being taken out, statues unveiled and floral tributes paid to national leaders.

These colourful celebrations were the outcome of political parties in the state vying with each other to mark September 17, the day when the Hyderabad princely state became part of the Indian Union in 1948, as a special day of historical importance. This is the first time the day is being celebrated with such fanfare.

Earlier, since the issue was mired in politics, September 17 was never observed as a special historic day. This year, however, September 17 became a red-letter day as all the major political parties celebrated the day with fervour. Though, each preferred to give a different name to mark the special day.

Political parties give their own spin of September 17

The BJP, which is aggressively trying to gain a foothold in Telangana, capitalised on this special date honouring it as ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’. Caught unawares, all political parties in the state quickly dived into the bandwagon and jostled with each other to ensure the BJP does not steal the show.

While the BJP resolutely called it the Hyderabad Liberation Day, the ruling Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS), which had been the first to demand marking the day as Hyderabad Liberation Day, did not want the BJP stealing their thunder. The TRS, instead observed the day, as the Hyderabad National Integration Day, while the Asauddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) also celebrated the day as National Integration Day.

The Congress, however, unveiled its own version of the Telangana Talli (a symbolic mother goddess for the people of Telangana) statue and celebrated the day as the ‘Independence Day of Hyderabad’.

Interestingly, political parties were competing with each other to give their interpretation of this day, in a year when this date, September 17, 1948, is commemorating its diamond jubilee year.

Vote bank politics stopped celebrations of Liberation Day: Amit Shah

A beaming Union home minister Amit Shah who flew down to Hyderabad to kick off the year-long Union government-sponsored ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ celebrations, said he was happy that all parties were marking the day.

“They are forced to celebrate the day but are scared of calling it a liberation,” he said.

The BJP programme commenced with Shah garlanding the makeshift statue of Sardar Patel at Parade grounds, Secunderabad. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and a representative from the Karnataka government also participated in the celebrations.

“In the past 75 years, those who came to power promising to celebrate the Telangana Liberation Day reneged on it after coming to power because of vote bank politics and fear of Razakars,” said Shah, making a veiled dig at the Telangana CM, K Chandrashekar Rao.

The home minister said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s firm resolve to remember the sacrifices of the Telangana people that led to the celebrations.

When India got independence in 1947, Hyderabad state was still under the cultural and political tyranny of Nizam, and the regional languages of Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi were suppressed to impose Urdu on the people, said Shah.

No Sardar Patel, no independence for Telangana

“For 13 months, the Hyderabad state suffered culturally and politically at the hands of Razakars, which forced the then home minister Sardar Patel to launch police action to liberate the region,” he said, adding with emphasis, “No Sardar Patel, no independence for Telangana.”

Praising the role played by Sardar Patel, he said, the importance of the date lies in the fact that the first home minister knew well that Akhand Bharat was not possible without the liberation of Telangana from the Razakars.

Amit Shah praised the Arya Samaj, Hindu Mahasabha, as well as the Hyderabad Congress for their role in the Hyderabad Liberation, while completely ignoring the part played by the Communists in the anti-Nizam armed struggle.

But, he paid homage to martyrs like Chakali Ilamma, Doddi Komariah etc., who were guerrillas of the Communist party. He also paid tributes to the contribution made by Swamy Ramananda Tritha, Dr Marri Chenna Reddy, and PV Narasimha Rao.

Recalling how brutally Razakars butchered the rebels between September 13 to 17 in 1948, Shah said celebrations were an attempt to take their sacrifices close to the hearts of people.

TRS’ state government celebrations

Meanwhile, the state government celebrations were held at Public Gardens, where CM KCR hoisted a national flag and addressed a huge gathering of people, who were transported from across the state in more than 2,000 buses.

KCR cautioned the Telangana people of the looming threat of the emergence of communal forces in the state.

“ The Telangana state has recovered from many setbacks. Andhra Pradesh was formed with the merger of Hyderabad state against the will of the people. We have achieved statehood as we had enjoyed between 1948 and 1956. The state carved in 2014 is peaceful and progressing steadily. The state is now at the forefront. People are happy with the welfare schemes and uninterrupted power. But, communal forces are trying to disrupt this harmony,” said KCR, without directly naming the BJP.

Further, he warned people that a small mistake will make the state slip back into chaos and instability. CM KCR urged the people to be vigilant of communal forces and fight to defeat the disruptive forces in order to preserve what has been achieved so far.

AIMIM and Congress

Meanwhile, AIMIM also celebrated Telangana Integration Day in the old city, while Congress observed the day by unveiling its own version of the Telangana Talli statue. The party has also kicked off a year-long diamond jubilee celebration under the banner of ‘Hyderabad Independence Day’. The Left parties took our rallies commemorating the heroic fight of farmers against the Nizam and the zamindars.