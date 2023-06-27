Telangana: President to attend 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Alluri Sitarama Raju

The legendary freedom fighter, referred to as Manyam Veerudu (Hero of the Jungles) by the local people, had led the Rampa rebellion which was launched in 1922

President Droupadi Murmu will arrive in Hyderabad on July 4 to attend the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju.

Telangana Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari on Monday (June 26) held a meeting with officials in Hyderabad on the arrangements for the President’s visit.

“Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari informed that President Droupadi Murmu will be visiting Hyderabad on the 4th of next month to participate in the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Alluri Seetharamaraju,” a government release said.

The Chief Secretary discussed with officials the arrangements for the visit, including road repairs, security, sanitation, and electricity supply.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the year-long 125th birth anniversary celebration of Alluri Sitarama Raju in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh, on July 4 last year.

Born on July 4, 1897, Alluri Sitarama Raju is remembered for his fight against the British in order to safeguard the interests of the tribal communities in the Eastern Ghats region (in Andhra Pradesh).

He had led the Rampa rebellion, which was launched in 1922. He is referred to as Manyam Veerudu (Hero of the Jungles) by the local people.

