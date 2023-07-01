Telangana: Congress to sound poll bugle at Rahul Gandhi’s July 2 Khammam rally

Congress makes elaborate arrangements to ensure success of rally in Khammam, where BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao held a mega public meeting earlier this year

The Congress will sound the poll bugle in Telangana on Sunday (July 2) at party leader Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting in Khammam. Assembly elections in the state are scheduled to be held later this year.

Congress State Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s padayatra is scheduled to conclude at the rally. Gandhi will felicitate Vikramarka, who began his foot march near Adilabad, covering 1,360 km in 108 days on Saturday, said party sources.

Former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy is also supposed to join the Congress at the meeting. He and former minister Jupally Krishna Rao have recently announced their decision to join the party.

Congress’s victory in the recent Karnataka elections has given a boost to the party unit in neighbouring Telangana. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP A Revanth Reddy has said the party would end the BRS rule in state with the Khammam rally.

Elaborate arrangements

Revanth Reddy, who inspected the arrangements for the meeting on Friday (June 30), said the Congress would sound the election bugle with the Khammam rally and sounded confident that more people would attend the meeting compared to that organised by the ruling BRS in the town in January this year.

The Congress is making elaborate arrangements to make the rally a huge success. At the same time, the party is seeking to ward off the challenge from the BJP, which is making all efforts to emerge as the alternative to the BRS.

The BJP has won two assembly bypolls and performed well in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections over the past couple of years, threatening to occupy the main opposition space held by the Congress. The latter has been the major Opposition party in Telangana since the state’s formation in 2014.

