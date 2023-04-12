Telangana: At least 1 dead in cylinder explosion near Khammam BRS event

The cylinder reportedly exploded when some BRS workers and police were trying to put out the fire at a hut set ablaze by crackers

At least one person was killed in an LPG cylinder explosion near a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) event in Telangana’s Khammam district on Wednesday (April 12).

Some reports put the death toll at two, while at least 10 people, including BRS workers, policemen, and journalists, were said to have been injured, some of them gravely.

According to the police, the accident occurred when BRS workers set off firecrackers as chief guests, MP Nama Nageshwara Rao and local MLA Ramulu Naik, arrived at the event Atmiya Sammelan in Wyra near Singareni collieries.

How it happened

The crackers set ablaze a nearby thatched hut, inside which was an LPG cylinder. While some BRS workers and policemen were trying to put out the fire, the cylinder reportedly exploded. At least four persons were reportedly seriously injured.

The injured were shifted to Khammam district hospital as fire tenders arrived at the spot. MP Nageshwara Rao said he had visited the injured at the hospital and asked doctors to refer them to Hyderabad if their condition worsened.

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao expressed sadness over the fire incident in Khammam.

