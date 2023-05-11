Telangana: 6 students die by suicide after declaration of Intermediate Exam results

While five of the students were from Hyderabad, one was from Nizamabad

Six Intermediate students including three girls, have allegedly killed themselves in Telangana’s Nizamabad districts, within 24 hours of the announcement of the results for the Intermediate first-year and second-year examinations on Tuesday (May 11).

The exams are equivalent to Class 11 and Class 12 examinations.

One of the girls, a 17-year-old first-year Intermediate student, was found hanging at her house in Vanasthalipuram in Hyderabad on Wednesday (May 12), police said.

A 16-year-old girl from Raidurgam, also a first-year Intermediate student, succumbed to her injuries after jumping from a building on Wednesday. In another incident, a second-year Intermediate student allegedly ended her life on Wednesday at Panjagutta.

Two boys, both second-year Intermediate students, allegedly took the extreme step in Neredmet and Saifabad on Tuesday. Another first-year Intermediate student from Nizamabad district took his own life by hanging on Tuesday, police said. He had failed the exams.

The deaths are the latest of suspected suicides by students over faring badly in the intermediate examinations.

A male tribal student studying in a government-run residential school in Telangana’s Mahbubabad district allegedly committed suicide in April, after not getting enough marks to pursue a medical course.

(With inputs from agencies)

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)