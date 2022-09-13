7 dead after fire erupts in EV bike showroom in Secunderabd

Seven people staying in a hotel were killed in a fire accident that originated from an electric bike showroom in Secunderabad area here during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Five others were injured, police said.

The fire and smoke from the showroom engulfed a lodge situated above the showroom killing the victims, they said.

About 25 to 30 people were said to be staying in the hotel at the time of the incident.

Advertisement

Firefighters rushed to the spot and rescued seven guests, who were trapped in the multi-storeyed building. The injured were shifted to hospitals.

TV visuals suggested that some people tried to jump out of the hotel windows in a bid to escape the fire. PTI GDKSA SA

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)