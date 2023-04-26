New Telangana secretariat to open on April 30; has stunning architecture

Officially named Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, the building has been designed by Chennai-based architects Ponni Concessao and Oscar Concessao

The new Telangana state secretariat complex will be inaugurated on Sunday (April 30).

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will assume his chair in his chambers the same day, official sources said on Wednesday (April 26).

Officially named Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, the building has been designed by Chennai-based architects Ponni Concessao and Oscar Concessao. The building has unique architecture that appears to be in the Indo-Saracenic style, blending Indo-Islamic architectural features generally with domes.

Ample space has been planned for landscaping hardscape with stone pavements, and softscapes consisting of lawns, native trees, fountains, parking for VVIPs, staff, and others.

The complex has all modern amenities, including conference halls, visitors’ lounges, dining halls, and the like, the officials said.

Plans for Sunday

Floors have reportedly been allocated to different departments and the department heads have been asked to shift their offices by Friday. Each floor will reportedly house three departments. All departments will start their operations from the new secretariat from Sunday.

While the IT department has reportedly been asked to install Wi-Fi connections and ensure other technical facilities, the police have been told to make all security arrangements and make entry and exit plans for visitors and vehicles.

Instructions have also been issued to prepare for the inauguration ceremony on Sunday. The secretariat will be inaugurated at 06.08 am on Sunday.

There will be rituals and pujas, after which CM Rao will reportedly arrive at the secretariat around 1 pm. His office is on the sixth floor. He will sign some files, formally launching the commencement of the administrative operations at the new secretariat.

After that, the chief secretary, ministers, secretaries, and other officials will start formally occupying their respective chambers. Around 2.15 pm, the CM is expected to address all employees at the secretariat lawns.

(With agency inputs)