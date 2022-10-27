Munugode bypoll: BJP releases manifesto taking Congress and TRS by surprise

A week before the Munugode bypoll, the Telangana BJP released a manifesto promising to develop highways, establish a textile park and a central fluoride research centre and more in the constituency

A week before the Munugode bypoll, the Telangana BJP released a manifesto on Wednesday (October 26) promising to develop the constituency in 500 days with the help of central government funds. The highlights of the manifesto include BJP’s promise to develop highways, establish a textile park and a central fluoride research centre attached with a 100-bed hospital, set up a lift irrigation project, a Khelo stadium and facilitation of growth in other sectors in the constituency as well.

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Congress and other contesting parties, including Independents, however, are yet to release any manifesto. They seem to have been caught off guard by BJP’s move.

This 28-point “master plan” assures the voters that Munugode will be developed with central funds and will be under at least 10 Central ministries. According to the manifesto, the National Highways Authority of India will invest over ₹200 crore to create three stretches of highways that connect to Munugode, while a ₹100 crore textile park will be established under the aegis of the Union ministry of textiles.

The ₹100 crore central fluoride research centre to be set up along with a 100-bed hospital will be managed by the National Institute of Nutrition, Hyderabad. An ITI at a cost of ₹25 crore will be established at Chotuppal, while a Navodaya School will be set up at Marriguda.

To address the drinking water problems in the Chotuppal area, the Union Jal Shakti ministry plans to implement a ₹100 crore lift irrigation crore project to bring water from the Musi river to Chotuppal.

Dr Vivek Venkata Swamy, BJP national executive member and BJP Munugode by-election steering committee chairman, released the manifesto titled “Munugode Assembly Constituency All-round Development and Mega Master Plan with Central Government Funds Manifesto”.

“Each promise we are making is the outcome of in-depth consultations with Union ministers who deal with the related subjects. The Central government has assured that it will take up every aspect of the Mega Master Plan,” said Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, the BJP candidate for the Munugode byelection scheduled for November 3.

Further, the BJP promised to give ₹10,000 per season to farmers living in cities and not covered by any Telangana government scheme, and will provide PM Fasal Yojna to all farmers in the constituency. A beautiful fort in Rachakonda area, will be developed as a national tourist spot by the Centre and all the villages in Munugode constituency will receive special development funds from the Union Panchayati Raj ministry.

A Khelo India stadium has been proposed to be set up at Chotuppal, and also a tribal co-operative under Union ministry of tribal affairs, to help tribals sell their produce.

Meanwhile, Nalgonda TRS MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy dismissed the manifesto saying the TRS government is already implementing the different promises made in the BJP manifesto. He lambasted the BJP government at the Centre for not giving them their share of funds to implement many schemes. Instead, it is the TRS government that is giving all the funds meant to be given by the Centre, he added.

Scoffing at the BJP for releasing a manifesto for a bypoll, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said that the BJP is resorting to this because they are going to lose badly. The BJP should not make promises ahead of a by-poll because it will never fulfill them, he added.