‘KCR will pay heavily for his sins’: BJP gen sec after Telangana police detain Bandi Sanjay

Telangana police has failed to disclose the reason for detaining Bandi Sanjay and this shows “the rampant misuse of power", said BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh

“KCR will pay heavily for his sins”, warned a senior BJP leader after the Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was taken away by the police from his residence in Karimnagar in the wee hours of Wednesday (April 5).

Condemning the “illegal arrest”, BJP national general secretary and Telangana BJP state in-charge Tarun Chugh said in a press release that the police has also failed to disclose the reason for detaining the state BJP chief and this shows “the rampant misuse of power in which police have become a tool”.

State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay was taken to a local hospital in Palakurthi for a medical examination by police. BJP called Bandi Sanjay’s “arrest a vendetta politics”.

According to Chugh, detaining Bandi Sanjay is evidence that “KCR is rattled by the continuous exposure of his government and his failure to conduct even 10th class exams”, after the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) papers leak. Further, he said that the people of Telangana will soon teach this “despotic government a befitting lesson”.

“The BJP national leadership has taken this brazen attempt very seriously and KCR will pay heavily for his sins,” added Chugh.

News reports said that a team of police had allegedly reached the MP’s residence in Karimnagar on Wednesday early morning and took him into custody. The BJP believe the police have detained Bandi Sanjay to disrupt Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the southern state on April 8.

Modi will visit Telangana to inaugurate the Vande Bharat Express train from Secunderabad to Tirupati.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay had tweeted about his detention at 12.46 am on Wednesday.

Fear is real in BRS.! First they stop me from conducting press meet & now arrest me late in night. My only mistake is to Question BRS govt on its wrong doings. Do not stop questioning BRS even if I am jailed. Jai Sri Ram !

Bharat Mata ki Jai !

Jai Telangana ! ✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/hzdHtwVIoR — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) April 4, 2023

“Fear is real in BRS. First they stop me from conducting a press meet and now arrest me late at night. My only mistake is to question BRS government on its wrong doings. Do not stop questioning BRS even if I am jailed,” he tweeted.

As the news broke out about his arrest, party leaders and his supporters reached the Bommalaramaram police station at Nalgaunda district.

Meanwhile, BJP state general secretary Premender Reddy said that they should have initiated any legal process against Bandi Sanjay in the morning. “Where would Bandi Sanjay go? This is nothing but to disturb PM Modi’s programme in Telangana,” Reddy alleged.

The Telangana BJP unit leaders, who are fuming at the detention, have decided to launch a state-wide protest.