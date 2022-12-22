‘Jesus removed Covid’: Telangana health director clarifies statement

“I appeal to the media to please not distort my comments. I am deeply disturbed that some media houses have cut a part of my speech and created a controversy," Dr Rao said.

Amidst rising Covid cases across China and other countries, the health director of Telangana, Dr. Gadala Srinivas Rao, has sparked a major controversy by making a sensational claim that it was Jesus Christ who removed COVID-19 from India.

On Wednesday (December 21), speaking at a Christmas function organised by Dr. G S R Charitable Trust, which he founded in September 2021, at Kothagudem in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, Dr. Rao said that it was due to Jesus that India has progressed so much. “We could defeat Covid not because of our work, but due to the blessings and kindness of Lord Jesus Christ,’’ he said.

“If there are any successors of the modern culture in India or Telangana, it is the Christians, and everybody should be aware of it,” he added.

BJP leader reacts

Reacting to his statement, BJP leader, Krishna Sagar Rao, said that such a statement should not have been made. “It is completely unacceptable and he shows the religious identity overbearing on his professional identity as a Director of Health in Telangana.”

He added, “He not only said that India is what it is today and is rising because of Christianity, but he is also saying that Covid-19 and subsequent fallout was rescued by Jesus. He could have faith but he cannot make this kind of statement in public. Why is he a Health Director? He should resign and go. Let God protect.”

Clarification

Later, the health director issued a clarification on the controversy and claimed that “false propaganda” was created, and his video was doctored to create a false narrative.

“I appeal to the media to please not distort my comments. I am deeply disturbed that some media houses have cut a part of my speech and created a controversy. The video clip is being cut and played to show that I said COVID-19 was defeated due to Jesus’ blessings. It is unfortunate that this kind of misinformation is being spread,” he said.

Dr. Rao also said that the propaganda was created by some people due to KCR’s government initiatives. “I will not insult any religion or anyone’s beliefs. I see all religions as the same and I believe that the essence of all religions is one,” he added.

Dr. Rao was appointed Telangana Public Health Director in May 2018 after starting his career in the health department in 2004.

He guided the state through the pandemic. He hails from Aswapuram in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, and had founded the G S R Charitable Trust in memory of his father, also a doctor, who mainly worked in tribal areas.

Covid not over yet, says Union Health Minister

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday that COVID-19 was not over yet. He urged everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible and stated that he had directed all concerned to be on alert and to strengthen surveillance.

Mandaviya reviewed the COVID-19 situation and the preparedness of the public health system for surveillance, containment, and management in view of rising COVID-19 cases worldwide.

The Government of India also informed that states and Union Territories had been advised to send samples of all Covid-positive cases to INSACOG labs to facilitate the tracking of new variants.