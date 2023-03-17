Hyderabad receives record rainfall in March

The city is likely to receive more rainfall over the weekend in wake of a western disturbance

Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad on Thursday, bringing much needed respite from hot and sultry weather conditions for the city residents. However, it was also the highest rainfall (31.7 mm) received during March in eight years.

As it started pouring relentlessly, people were seen stepping out of their homes to enjoy pleasant weather. It was way back in 2014 when Hyderabad recorded such rains. The city had received 38.4 mm rainfall on March 5, 2014.

According to IMD forecast, the city is likely to receive more rainfall over the weekend in wake of a western disturbance, which will bring in thunderstorms and hailstorms.

The IMD also issued a word of caution for the residents, as it said the rainfall may lead to traffic snarls and waterlogging in some areas. Therefore, the residents have been advised to stay indoors and avoid venturing out unless necessary.

The civic authorities have also swung into action, initiating necessary measures to prevent any untoward incidents due to the downpour, as the weather forecast predicted more rains in the coming days.