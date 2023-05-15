Assam CM Sarma: Uniform civil code will come in the country

The Assam CM had recently said the State govt had constituted a four-member expert committee to examine the legislative competence of the state legislature to enact a law to end polygamy

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday (May 14) said a uniform civil code (UCC) would come in the country and polygamy would come to an end.

He was addressing the Hindu Ekta Yatra organised by the Telangana BJP president and Lok Sabha MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar at Karimnagar.

“There are some people in India who thought they can marry four women. That was their thinking. But I say you will not be able to do four marriages. Those days are going to come to an end. That day is not far. Uniform civil code is going to come in India and the time has also come to make India a true secular nation,” Sarma said.

The Assam Chief Minister had recently said the State government had constituted a four-member expert committee to examine the legislative competence of the state legislature to enact a law to end polygamy.

Without naming Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Sarma, who is a senior BJP leader, said in Telangana “Ram Rajya” is coming in place of “Raja’s rule”.

“Raja has just five months left. We need Ram Rajya in Telangana and that is our goal. Based on Hindu civilisation, we have to make Ram Rajya in Telangana,” he said.

Telangana Assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year.

Sarma said the Telangana government again and again arrests Bandi Sanjay Kumar and he comes out and the government will not succeed in keeping him in jail. “Like Hanuman ji established Ram Rajya, we are confident that Bandi Sanjay will establish Ram Rajya in Telangana,” he said.

He called upon the people to watch “The Kerala Story” movie.

Assam govt closed 600 madrasas: Sarma

“Today we are working against love jihad in Assam. We are taking steps towards closing madrassas’ education in the State,” Sarma said, pointing out that the government had shutdown 600 madrasas in his state.

Targeting AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Sarma said the new India was not afraid of him. “I want to tell Owaisi that I will shutdown 300 more madrassas this year”, he said.

The Assam Chief Minister said he saw on television some people saying, on the outcome of the Karnataka Assembly elections, that nothing more would happen in the name of Hindu in the country, and asserted that as long as the sun and moon exist, India would have nationalism and sanatan (Dharma).

Sarma said “Hindu Ekta is not against any religion. I believe as long as Hindus will be there in India there will be well-being in the country. Today you see the situation in Pakistan. (Aaj Bharat ka bagdor Hindu ka haath mein hain) Today, a Hindu holds the reins of India. Some people say India is backward but Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) made India the world’s fifth-largest economy and the country will become Visvaguru.”

Speaking about the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, he said 10 years ago no one thought about it and it became a reality now. Similarly, earlier no one thought about the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, but it happened.

Sarma attacks BRS govt in Telangana

Sarma attacked the ruling BRS government in Telangana and said AIMIM and BRS are the same. KCR (as Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is popularly known) made TRS into BRS, he said, and expressed confidence that people would give VRS to the BRS.

The senior BJP leader claimed that government employees in Telangana were paid salaries on the 10th of every month while in the Assam government, employees were paid salaries on the 1st of each month.

He further said in Assam 50,000 people were given government jobs last year and soon another 50,000 jobs would be given, while the BRS government in Telangana which had been in power for almost 10 years should have given 10 lakh government jobs but not even 50,000 people got employment.

(With agency inputs)