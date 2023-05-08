27-year-old woman from Hyderabad killed in mass shooting in Dallas mall in US

Aishwarya is the daughter of a district judge in Ranga Reddy district court in Hyderabad, and was working as a project engineer in Texas, said a friend of the family

A 27-year-old project engineer, Aishwarya Thatikonda, from Hyderabad was tragically killed in a mass shooting in a Dallas mall in the US state of Texas.

Aishwarya is the daughter of a district judge in Ranga Reddy district court, and was working as a project engineer in Texas, a friend of the judge told mediapersons in Hyderabad on Monday (May 8). She was among the nine people killed when a gunman opened fire at a crowded mall in Dallas, according to information received by her family in Hyderabad.

Aishwarya’s family stays at Saroornagar in Hyderabad.

After completing her civil engineering from a college in the city, she had completed her masters in the US after which she had been working in Dallas for more than two years.

Aishwarya had spoken to her family members before the incident on Saturday, and when they called her back after hearing about the shooting they did not get any response, according to the judge’s friend.

“The family got the information about (her death) on Sunday. They are in a shock. They have been told that efforts were being made to send her body by Wednesday,” the judge’s friend said.

Aishwarya was shopping with a friend when they were shot by the gunman at the Allen Premium Outlets in Dallas, the New York Post newspaper reported. The shooting erupted around 3.30 pm on Saturday as throngs of shoppers filled the outdoor mall.

The 33-year-old gunman was shot dead by a police officer, the report said.