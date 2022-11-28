2 Telangana students studying in US drown in lake in Missouri

Two Indian students from Telangana studying in the US drowned in a lake in Missouri during the Thanksgiving weekend, police said.

The two students from Telangana, identified as 24-year-old Uthej Kunta, and 25-year-old Shiva Kelligari, drowned in the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri state.

According to the police statement, first responders to the incident stated that Kunta had failed to surface after going swimming. Then his friend Kelligari went into the lake to rescue Kunta but he too failed to surface.

I have already asked my team @KTRoffice to assist the family in getting the mortal remains back asap https://t.co/xBsLMYsh3k — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 28, 2022

About two hours later, rescuers retrieved Kunta’s body while Kelligari’s body was recovered on Sunday, police said.

Both were pronounced dead on scene, according to police records.

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao has directed officials to assist the families of the students in getting their bodies back.