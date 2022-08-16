TNEA Rank list 2022 out; check results, counselling dates

Candidates can now check their results from the official website – tneaonline.org, using their email ID and password

The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), Tamil Nadu, released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) rank list for 2022 on Tuesday (August 16).

Candidates can now check their results from the official website – tneaonline.org, using email ID and password.

Tamil Nadu’s DOTE has released the rank list pdf and the same can be downloaded from the official website.

Candidates can see the results through the following steps:

Visiting the official website of TNEA – tneaonline.org

Clicking on the TNEA rank list 2022 pdf download link

Entering the login credentials

TNEA rank will be displayed on the screen

Candidates can download the rank list pdf for future reference

As per reports, around 2 lakh candidates had applied for TNEA Counseling 2022.

TNEA Counselling 2022 will begin on August 20 for ex-servicemen, sports, PwD, and a 7.5 per cent government school quota. Counselling for the general category and vocational courses would commence on August 25.

The counseling process will involve the steps starting with registration, assigning the random number, certificate verification, publication of rank list, counselling for special reservations and then general counselling.

The TNEA rank list 2022 has been prepared based on the marks obtained by the candidate in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. The maximum score for mathematics is 100 while for physics and chemistry, the score is 50 each.

The TNEA 2022 tie-breaking rule will be as follows if two candidates obtain the same scores:

Candidates with higher scores in mathematics will be allotted a higher rank

If candidates score the same in mathematics, then one with higher scores in Physics will be allotted a higher rank

If the tie still persists, then the candidate with higher scores in the fourth optional subject will be allotted a higher rank

If the tie continues, then the age of the candidate and the value of the Random number will decide the rank.

During the allotment stage, if the candidate is allotted a seat, then they must confirm the seat within two days from the date of allotment failing which they will be taken to the next round.