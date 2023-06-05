TN: Wild tusker Arikomban tranquillised, being translocated to suitable habitat

The wild tusker, known for its love for rice and ration-shop raids in Kerala, was moving in the Cumbum forest range when it was tranquillised early on Monday (June 5)

A team of forest officials, who have been tracking the movement of the wild tusker Arikomban, located the elephant and tranquillised it early on Monday (June 5).

Currently, efforts are on to translocate the tusker to a suitable habitat, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests, Tamil Nadu, Supriya Sahu said on Monday (June 5).

Also read: Arikomban now creates havoc in Tamil Nadu; has forest officers on their toes

The wild tusker, known for its love for rice and ration-shop raids in Kerala, was moving in the Cumbum forest range when it was tranquillised early on Monday (June 5). A team of 4 veterinary doctors have been monitoring the movement of the elephant and its health since the last few days.

Four teams of forest frontline personnel led by the Field Director, Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve (SMTR) along with Deputy Director, Megamalai Division, Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve (SMTR) and the District Forest Officer, Theni, were monitoring the movement of the elephant.

“Arikomban, the wild tusker, was safely tranquillised in early hours today in Cumbum East Range by a team of Forest Veterinary Surgeons and Forest Department officials. The elephant is being translocated to a suitable habitat where the Tamil Nadu Forest Department will continue to monitor him #TNForest,” she tweeted, posting photos of the operation.

Also read: Arikomban, wildlife activism and beyond: It’s complicity, not conflict

Arikomban was translocated by the Kerala Forest department in the Periyar Tiger Reserve on April 29, and entered the Tamil Nadu forest area on April 30.

Arikomban the wild tusker was safely tranquilised in early hours today in Cumbum East Range by a team of Forest Veterinary Surgeons and Forest Department officials.The elephant is being translocated to a suitable habitat where the Tamil Nadu Forest Department will continue to… pic.twitter.com/JVaKTvMYFl — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) June 5, 2023

The Additional Chief Secretary had recently visited Theni district and held discussions with the senior officials and Theni Collector RV Shajeevana on the preparedness of the field team.

(With inputs from agencies)