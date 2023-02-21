TN people not recognising our talents: Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan claimed on Monday that people from Tamil Nadu were appointed as governors because the state electorate was not recognising their talents and sending them to Parliament.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at a private college here, Soundararajan said the Centre was not taking talented people from Tamil Nadu in the ministry as there were no elected representatives in Parliament from the state to induct them.

“But Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had identified our talents and made us governors,” she said in response to a question on appointment of persons from Tamil Nadu as governors and not in the Union Cabinet.

“If people of Tamil Nadu had elected us, we would have got ministerial berths. They (Centre) have given us governor postings since they do not want to waste our talent. It is not our fault. People should recognise our administrative skills. People should recognise good people and their talents,” she added.

Advertisement

Referring to the observation of staff day at the college, Soundararajan said every employee has some talent. “Instead of searching for the talent which an employee does not possess, we should learn to utilise the talent the employee already has. Organisations should invest in employees, which is the most important asset,” she pointed out.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)