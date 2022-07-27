TN horror continues: Another student commits suicide, fifth in two weeks

Earlier today, a 17-year-old girl in Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district allegedly committed suicide hours after the death of another teen by suicide was reported from Cuddalore district

Another day, another student suicide in Tamil Nadu.

In the fifth case in the state in just two weeks, a Class 12 boy died allegedly by suicide in the Sivaganga district on Wednesday (July 27). The boy in his suicide note reportedly said he found it tough to study maths. (Details awaited)

Earlier today, a 17-year-old girl in Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district allegedly committed suicide hours after the death of another teen by suicide was reported from Cuddalore district.

The teen from Sivakasi was said to have hailed from Ayyampatti village and was a Class 11 student. She was found hanging at her house. No suicide note has been found from the spot.

Virudhunagar district SP told ANI that a case has been filed and investigation is underway.

On Tuesday, a girl studying in Class 12 was found hanging at her residence in Cuddalore district. In a four-page suicide note that she left behind, the girl said she was ending her life due to her inability to clear the civil services exams.

On Monday, the body of a Class 12 student of Sacred Heart Girls Higher Secondary School in Tiruvallur district was recovered from her hostel. The reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained. The CB-CID is probing the incident.

On July 13, a girl student of a private residential school was found dead in the school campus. The incident sparked violent protests across the district, leaving many including police officers injured. Five people including the school’s principal and two teachers have been arrested in the case. The case was handed over to the CB-CID for investigation after the girl’s parents suspected the nature of her death, stating that the scene of death had signs of struggle.

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 1056, 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530)