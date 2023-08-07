TN govt launches immunisation drive Intensified Mission Indradhanush 5.0

An enumeration exercise conducted by the government in July revealed that about 72,760 children and 14,180 pregnant women in the state were yet to be vaccinated

In a big push to achieve universal vaccination of left out children and pregnant women in the state, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday (August 7) launched the Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 5.0 to immunise pregnant women and children below five years against life-threatening diseases.

A fortnight-long enumeration of households in the state from July 15 to 31 this year revealed that about 72,760 children and 14,180 pregnant women were yet to be vaccinated. The present initiative would prioritise the “left out” beneficiaries and the details about their vaccination would be uploaded on U-WIN Vaccinator portal of the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Subramanian said.

During this intensified mission, vaccination against 12 Vaccine-Preventable Diseases (VPD), namely, diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus, polio, tuberculosis, hepatitis B, meningitis and pneumonia, Haemophilus influenzae type B infections, Japanese encephalitis, rotavirus vaccine, pneumococcal conjugate vaccine and measles-rubella would be provided, the minister said while speaking on the occasion.

“There is sufficient stock of the vaccines in the state,” Subramanian said. The target groups have been administered the shots every year, the minister added.

Tamil Nadu has been implementing the nationwide vaccination programme since 1985 and under this programme around 10 lakh pregnant mothers and 9.16 lakh infants have been vaccinated annually.

About 1.72 lakh pregnant mothers besides 6.94 lakh children were given the “missed” doses through 2.98 lakh camps since the Indradhanush programme was launched in 2014, the minister said. The IMI 5.0 will be held in three phases: from August 7 to 12, September 11 to 16 and October 9 to 14, with each camp lasting for six days, Subramanian said.

