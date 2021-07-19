TN declares Class 12 results; more students score in 551-600 mark bracket

Of the 8,16,473 registered students who were all declared pass, 4,35, 973 are girls and 3,80,500 are boys

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, on Monday (July 19) declared the results of Class 12 board examinations.

According to reports, 8,16,473 students who had registered for the exams, were all declared pass. Of the pass students, 4,35, 973 are girls and 3,80,500 are boys. Around 1,656 students who didn’t attend classes were categorized as candidates who haven’t taken exams this year.

From a total of 600 marks, around 39,679 students secured a score between 551-600 while 1,67,133 students got between 501-500 in the exams. Around 2,22,522 students scored between 451-500 marks.

No one scored 600/600.

According to Indian Express, around 30,600 students in the science stream have scored in the 551-600 range, a steep rise from the 1,857 students who were in that category before the COVID-19 pandemic. A similar trend was seen in the marks of arts and commerce students. Around 8,809 students have scored between 551 and 600 against 4,430 before COVID. In arts 35 students have scored between 551-600 while earlier only five students managed to score in that range.

“Exams will soon be conducted for students who wish to improve their scores and also for other private candidates, the dates will be announced depending on the COVID-19 situation,” state education minister Anbil Poyyamozhi said.

The MK Stalin government in June had decided to cancel the Class 12 board exams in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The government later announced that it would follow the 50:20:30 formula to evaluate students. Under this, 50 per cent weightage was given to results of students in Class 10 board examinations, while 20 per cent weightage was laid on the results of Class 11 and 30 per cent on their scores in the practical and internal examinations in Class 12.

The government had ensured students that anyone unhappy with the evaluation would have the chance to take the board examination as and when it is held.

Students can download their results on: http://tnresults.nic.in, http://dge1.tn.nic.in, http://dge2.tn.nic.in and http://dge.tn.gov.in.dge.tn.gov.in.