TN Army jawan’s killing a matter of ‘serious concern’: Governor Ravi

"Some Ex-Servicemen met Governor and shared their collective anguish at the gruesome killing of M Prabhu, a serving soldier by an armed gang led by a DMK councillor and lukewarm response of the state law enforcement, " a tweet on the official Twitter handle of the Raj Bhavan said.

A group of ex-servicemen on Tuesday (February 21) called on Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi over the killing of an Army jawan, allegedly by a DMK Councillor and shared their anguish with him, the Raj Bhavan said.

They also flagged the “lukewarm response” of the state law enforcement to the issue, the Governor’s office said in a tweet

“Indeed, it is a matter of serious concern,” it added.

Prabhu, who was severely thrashed by a DMK functionary and his accomplices, died last week and six people have been arrested in connection with the crime.

Veterans of the Indian armed forces including the highly decorated Brig NL Narayanan participated in the one-day fast and candlelight march organised by the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP in Chennai on Tuesday condemning the killing of Lance Naik Prabhu and demanding justice for his family.

BJP State chief K Annamalai, who announced a relief of ₹10 lakh on behalf of the party to Prabhu’s family, said the party would bear the education expenses of the soldier’s two children.