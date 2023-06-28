Tamil Nadu: Senthil Balaji’s judicial custody extended till July 12 in money laundering case

The minister appeared before Principal Sessions court judge S Alli through video conference from Kauvery Hospital.

A Chennai court on Wednesday (June 28) extended the judicial custody of Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji, who was arrested in a money laundering case, till July 12.

The minister appeared before Principal Sessions court judge S Alli through video conference from Kauvery Hospital.

The judge, who enquired about the health of the minister, extended the custody of Senthil Balaji till July 12.

On June 14, Minister Senthil Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Later, he was admitted to Omandurar government hospital here after he complained of uneasiness and chest pain during investigation.

The Principal Sessions Court judge, who visited Senthil Balaji in the hospital, ordered him to be remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

Subsequently, Senthil Balaji was shifted to Kauvery Hospital, where he underwent bypass surgery.