Tamil Nadu schools and kindergartens to reopen from November 1

Kindergartens, schools and anganwadis in Tamil Nadu will reopen from November 1.

Chief Minister MK Stalin said all places of worship will also be allowed to open with effect from October 14.

“All employees and workers in play schools and kindergarten classes must have been vaccinated for their reopening [from November 1],” Stalin said.

With effect from October 14, restriction on people in places of worship on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays will be lifted, he said.

Stalin also announced that all shops, restaurants and bakeries would be allowed to remain open for business till 11pm from Thursday. He also announced that tuition centres and government and private organised employment camps would be allowed from today October 14.

From November 1, beaches will be open for the general public on Sundays too. A total of 100 people will be allowed to take part in weddings and related events from next month, he said.

However, restriction against festivals, political, social and cultural events will continue, the CM said.

Stalin also reiterated his appeal to the general public to get themselves vaccinated.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department PK Sekarbabu, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, Director-General of Police C Sylendra Babu, Finance Secretary S Krishnan, Commissioner of Revenue Administration K Phanindra Reddy, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, Revenue Secretary Kumar Jayant, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Secretary of Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Department B Chandra Mohan and senior officials were present in the meeting on Wednesday.