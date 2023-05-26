Tamil Nadu: I-T conducts raids on premises linked to DMK minister Senthil Balaji

Close relatives of the minister and some contractors were reportedly among those whose premises were being searched by the tax authorities

Income Tax authorities on Friday (May 26) launched coordinated searches across different locations in Tamil Nadu linked to state Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, police sources said.

The searches were being held in cities including Karur and Coimbatore at the premises of individuals allegedly linked to the minister, sources said without elaborating.

Close relatives of the minister and some contractors were reportedly among those whose premises were being searched by the tax authorities.

#WATCH | IT raids across Tamil Nadu in around 40 locations at various Government contractors' residences and offices who have alleged connection with Minister Senthil Balaji. Raids are currently underway in Chennai, Karur and other places. More details awaited: Sources (Visuals… pic.twitter.com/vSM3gYYxiQ — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2023

Senthil Balaji, a senior DMK leader from Karur, also holds the Prohibition and Excise portfolio.

There were also reports about clashes breaking out between DMK workers and IT officials who went to search the premises of Senthil Balaji’s brother Ashok in Karur district.

#WATCH | Clash breaks out between DMK workers and IT officials, who came to search the premises of Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji's brother Ashok, in Karur district. pic.twitter.com/D07qHz86c3 — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2023

