Tamil Nadu: 8 Sabarimala pilgrims killed in accident

At least eight people, who were returning from Sabarimala, were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a gorge near Theni-Kumili, a senior district official said on Saturday.

The accident occurred late on Friday, District Collector K V Muralidharan said.

Two injured persons have been admitted to a hospital in Theni. The mishap is suspected to have taken place after the driver lost control of the vehicle, while manoeuvring a bend in the hilly route. While seven people died on the spot, one succumbed to injuries en route to the hospital, official added.

The deceased included a minor boy and they were residents of Andipatti in the district. They were returning from Sabarimala.

