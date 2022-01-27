Tamil anthem row: RBI calls up minister, makes its stand clear

The representatives of the RBI's regional office in Chennai led by the regional director S M N Swamy called on state finance minister P Thiaga Rajan and assured him of their stance in this regard

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday (January 27) made it clear that they respect the customs and practices followed in each region of the country and even called on the state finance minister P Thiaga Rajan to convey their “stance” on this issue.

This clarification came after a controversy arose when some of its staff reportedly did not stand up when ‘Tamil Thaai Vazhthu’, the Tamil anthem, was being played during the Republic Day celebrations at the RBI office in Chennai.

‘Tamil Thaai Vazhthu’, an invocation song sung in praise of Mother Tamil, had been declared as the state song by the government last month. It also made it mandatory that those present, except for pregnant women and the differently abled, should remain standing during its rendition.

RBI said in a statement the song was sung on the occasion of the Republic Day on Wednesday as a “mark of deference for the Tamil culture and language.”

The central bank said that subsequently, however in the commotion that ensued, certain unnecessary statements concerning the song had been made, which were “uncalled for and regrettable”.

“We are aware that Tamil Thaai Vazhthu is the State Song of Tamil Nadu. We wish to reiterate that, as a regulatory body, we respect the customs and practices followed in each region of the country,” the central bank said in the statement.

It said representatives of the RBI’s regional office in Chennai led by the regional director S M N Swamy called on state finance minister P Thiaga Rajan and assured him of “our stance in this regard.”

