Subsidised power consumers in TN must link Aadhaar to connection

Move will help Tangedco detect extra connections and other forms of cheating, says official

The Tamil Nadu government, at the instruction of the Centre, has issued an order asking all power consumers benefitting from subsidy to link their Aadhaar with their electricity connection.

Tangedco sources said from the next billing cycle, consumers will be asked to link their connection number with their Aadhaar. Those without an Aadhaar card will have to apply for one and link their connection with the slip for applying for the card.

According to the government order issued on October 6, the Tamil Nadu government provides subsidy to Tangedco for giving free power to farmers and first 100 units free for domestic consumers and others.

Also read: Tariff hike: Tangedco revenue will rise, so will TN govt subsidy for utility

Advertisement

“Since the free power schemes are implemented by the Tamil Nadu government and the expenditure is from the Consolidated Fund of the State, under Section 7 of the Aadhaar Act 2016, the government has notified that all those getting subsidy must link the electricity connection with Aadhaar,” said the order, a copy of which is available with The Federal.

Not for non-subsidy consumers

Already following the Centre’s order, bank accounts and PAN have been linked with Aadhaar. Recently, the Election Commission asked all voters to link their voter cards with Aadhaar.

There are different sets of consumers who get power supply from Tangedco. Of these, high-tension consumers like factories, industries, shops, and establishments do not get any subsidy and need not link their electricity connection with Aadhaar.

Also read: Electricity tariff in TN to be raised every year, Tangedco to lower debts

But domestic consumers, who receive the first 100 units free, hut consumers who get free power, free supply of electricity for agriculture, public places of worship, power loom consumers who get the first 750 units free, and handloom consumers who get the first 200 units free must link their electricity connection with Aadhaar.

“To detect fraud”

“We are ready to assure domestic consumers and others who get subsidies that they need not be afraid of linking their Aadhaar with their electricity connection. But those who are cheating the Tangedco by having more connections within the same premises and house owners who charge more from tenants on the pretext of power supply will be in trouble,” said a senior Tangedco official.

He explained that the move will help Tangedco detect extra connections and other forms of cheating.