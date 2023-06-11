Stalin unveils ₹1367-Cr projects, slams Centre, AIADMK for TN’s ‘financial crisis’

Stalin blamed the back-to-back power tariff hikes on the previous AIADMK government, saying there has been a compulsion to revise the rates because it signed the Centre’s UDAY scheme

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday (June 11) slammed the previous AIADMK regime for financial management and “blindly” backing all of Centre’s restrictions, while he inaugurated projects worth Rs 1367 crore that have been completed in Salem district. Stalin laid the foundation for new initiatives worth Rs 236 crore.

Speaking at a government function in Salem, the chief minister said the state was not getting adequate funds and was suffering from financial crisis because of the Centre’s restrictions and the AIADMK’s decisions.

Stalin blamed the back-to-back steep power tariff hikes on the previous government. “Because (the AIADMK government) signed the (Centre’s) UDAY scheme, there has been a compulsion to revise the power tariff,” he said.

He added that his government had to improve the financial management without burdening the people. The ruling DMK has now brought down the revenue deficit, even as new plan schemes are being initiated, he said. It has not shied away from implementing new ventures citing fund crunch, Stalin pointed out.

Also Read: Stalin ups anti-BJP ante, asks Opposition parties to bury differences for united front

Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated a number of completed projects, including a renovated bus stand, multi-storied parking lots, additional classrooms in schools, new buildings for primary health centres, and new roads, among others, a government release said.

The Ilampillai integrated drinking water scheme and the district disaster relief centre at the Salem steel plant were the other projects competed.

Stalin also laid the foundation stone for 331 projects, worth an estimated Rs 236 crore.

Stalin also unveiled a 16-ft statue of late DMK chief and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi at the Perarignar Anna Park in Salem, about 300 km from state capital Chennai.

(With agency inputs)