Stalin seeks PM Modi’s help for Chennai to host Asian Beach Games

The OCA has to be provided necessary guarantees by the Union government by September 2022. Such guarantees to be given by the Union Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry include those related to free passage for participants.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday (July 29) urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take appropriate steps to provide necessary guarantees to the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) to facilitate holding the Asian Beach Games (ABG) in Chennai in 2024.

Stalin, in a letter to Modi pointed out that the OCA, in its executive committee meet held on May 6, 2022 at Tashkent had in principle accepted holding the ABG in Tamil Nadu in January 2024. The OCA has to be provided with necessary guarantees by the Union government by September 2022. Such guarantees to be given by the Union Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry include those related to free passage for participants.

The Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister to take appropriate steps to provide necessary guarantees to OCA to facilitate holding the ABG in Chennai in 2024, an official release said. In his letter, Stalin thanked Modi for his presence at the inauguration of the FIDE 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai on July 28 and for the Centre’s full support in holding the international indoor sport event in Chennai.

Referring to Modi’s keen interest in encouraging sports in the country, the Chief Minister sought his cooperation in conducting the ABG in Chennai. It may be recalled that the Sports Ministry had last month said that it supported in principle the Indian Olympic Association’s willingness to host the ABG in the country in 2024.

Advertisement

(With inputs from agencies)