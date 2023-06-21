Senthil Balaji undergoes surgery, SC refuses to stay HC order

The Enforcement Directorate, which arrested Balaji in connection with an alleged cash-for-jobs scam in the Tamil Nadu transport department, moved the apex court against the high court order

Arrested Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji on Wednesday underwent a bypass surgery in Chennai even as the Supreme Court refused to stay a Madras High Court order allowing his shifting to a private hospital.

Held last week by the Enforcement Directorate in a cash-for-jobs scam, Balaji was hemodynamically stable after undergoing a Beating Heart Coronary Artery Bypass surgery, the Kauvery Hospital said.

“Four bypass grafts were placed and coronary revascularization was established,” said a bulletin from Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director, Kauvery Group of Hospitals.

“He is currently hemodynamically stable and being monitored in the postoperative intensive care unit by the multidisciplinary team of doctors and nurses,” it said.

Balaji was initially admitted to a government hospital after his arrest when he complained of chest pain. He was shifted to the private facility following a Madras High Court order.

SC observation

The ED, which arrested Balaji in connection with an alleged cash-for-jobs scam in the Tamil Nadu transport department, moved the apex court against the high court order.

A Supreme Court vacation bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice MM Sundresh noted that the petition was still pending in the high court and asked the ED to approach that court.

“The observations made by the high court was in an interim order and any oral observation made by this court shall have no bearing on the case,” the bench said, posting the matter for hearing on July 4.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for ED, said the high court order sets a wrong precedent.

The high court passed an interim order after Balaji’s wife filed a habeas corpus petition alleging illegal arrest.

