President unveils Karunanidhi’s potrait in TN Assembly

AIADMK has boycotted the event

President Ram Nath Kovind unveiled a portrait of former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, M Karunanidhi in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Monday.

The President is on a five-day visit to Tamil Nadu. On the first day of his visit, he attended the centenary celebrations of the Tamil Nadu Legislature. He unveiled the former DMK president’s portrait in the presence of state Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Karunanidhi’s son and current Chief Minister MK Stalin. Members of AIADMK boycotted the unveiling of the statue.

President Kovind will leave for Sulur Airfield on Tuesday, from where he will go to the Raj Bhavan in Ooty in a helicopter. The President will visit the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington on August 4 to address the Trainee Officers of the 77th Staff Course. President Kovind will return to Delhi on August 6.

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin had invited President Kovind to attend the centenary celebrations of the Legislative Assembly, when he was on his maiden visit to Delhi in May this year, after taking charge as the CM.

First elected to the state Assembly in 1957 from Kulithalai in Tiruchirappalli, Karunanidhi was elected to the House a total of 13 times till 2016 and never suffered an electoral defeat. After leading the DMK for nearly five decades, he died on August 7, 2018 due to age-related illness.

