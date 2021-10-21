Pollachi sexual assault: 7 cops suspended for violating rules

The action has been taken based on a viral video

Seven police personnel, including a sub-inspector attached to the Salem City Armed Reserve, have been placed under suspension for allegedly arranging a meeting of a few accused in sensational Pollachi sexual harassment case with their family members.

The action was taken immediately after the incident, where the purported family members were seen talking with the accused in a van on the roadside, which went viral on social media, police added.

The accused were being taken back to Salem Jail after producing them in the Mahila Court here which adjourned the matter to October 28.

The vehicle, carrying the accused, was stopped near the City Airport on Avanashi Road and police escorting them allowed them to talk to the family members, including two women, who were waiting there.

Based on the viral video, a senior police officer conducted an inquiry with the police personnel, who were found guilty and placed them under suspension late on Wednesday for violating the transit rules, police added.

Those placed under suspension are a special Sub Inspector and six constables.

In 2019, four men were arrested for allegedly blackmailing, sexually harassing, and filming a woman in Pollachi in Tamil Nadu.