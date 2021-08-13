New metro lines, flyovers, fintech city: TN budget bonanza for Chennai

MK Stalin government announces multi-crore projects to enhance the city’s infrastructure and boost its industries

In its maiden budget after coming to power, the new DMK government in Tamil Nadu rolled out several initiatives for state capital Chennai, a traditional stronghold of the party.

State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, popularly known as PTR, said new metro lines will be introduced in the city, including a new route from Kodambakkam to Poonamallee, by 2025. Also, the MK Stalin-led government will commence the metro rail project from the airport in Meenambakkam to Kilambakkam via Tambaram, he added.

These will be introduced under Phase II of the metro rail development project, to be completed in five years, a News Minute report quoted PTR as saying.

The city is also set to get three new flyovers to ease traffic bottlenecks — on the Ganesapuram subway, on the Konnur highway, and on South Usman Road in T Nagar.

Chennai is also getting a fintech city, which will come up in two phases — at Nandambakkam and Kavanur. The one at Nandambakkam will come up under the first phase at an investment of about ₹165 crore, said the report.

Drainage system

Further, PTR said, ₹2,056 crore has been allocated for the city to develop three sites under an underground drainage scheme. This is meant to prevent the outflow of sewage into waterways, polluting the water and the soil.

The coastal city’s fisheries industry is the recipient of a ₹1,149.8 crore scheme for fishermen’s welfare. Also, it is getting a ₹150 crore scheme to upgrade the Kasimedu Fishing Harbour.

Among other initiatives, the TN government plans to establish the Tamil Nadu Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Corporation to develop drones in partnership with the Madras University of Technology in Anna University, Guindy. This will come up at a total cost of ₹5,369 core, said the News Minute report.

Under Singara Chennai 2.0, a scheme to beautify the city, plans are afoot to enhance its public spaces including beaches and parks, said PTR. Work in this regard will begin shortly.