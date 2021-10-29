Nanmaran, former TN MLA known for his simplicity, dies at 74

A man of frugal lifestyle, Nanmaran during his tenure as MLA of Madurai East constituency, was instrumental in in bringing IT Park and Tidel Park to Madurai and establishing the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

Reputed CPI(M) leader and two-time MLA N Nanmaran, died of age-related ailment at a hospital in Madurai on Thursday (October 28) evening. He was 74. He is survived by his wife Shanmugavalli and two sons.

A representative of his party from the Madurai East constituency, Nanmaran was known among the public, to use the cliché, for his simple living and high thinking.

Born as Ramalingam to Ve Natarajan and Kunjarathammal in Madurai, Nanmaran grew up amid poverty and was drawn towards Communist ideology at a very young age.

Being a voracious reader and writer, Nanmaran came in contact with Nedumaran, editor of the magazine Kurinji in 1968. He became an active member of ‘Oozhiyar Kalai Ezhuchi Mandram’ (Workers Art Forum), a cultural arm of the CPI(M) and a precursor to today’s Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artistes Association (TNPWAA). From 1971, he started to deliver speeches at political campaigns. An excellent orator, Nanmaran easily broke down the complex ideas of communism for the common man and presented it with a dash of humour. Because of this skill, he was given the moniker ‘Medai Kalaivanar’.

Advertisement

After completing his post-graduation in Tamil literature, Nanmaran started working as a typist in the Railway Employees Union. He also worked in the Handloom Employees Union and Spinning Mill Employees Union. Later, he served as a member of TNPWAA Madurai chapter, a member of its state executive committee and as the state vice-president. In the 2001 and 2006 elections, he was elected to the state assembly from the Madurai East constituency.

During his tenure as an MLA, besides fulfilling the basic demands of people of his constituency, he was instrumental in bringing IT Park and Tidel Park to Madurai. He also played a major role in establishing the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. He was the reason behind the government order that stated ‘Saurashtras’ and ‘Pattunulkarar’ communities are the same.

When Nanmaran was a legislator, his office would be open even on Sundays. He donated his entire salary as an MLA and his government pension to the party and survived on a meagre salary of ₹12,000 provided by the party.

Till his last days, he used to live in a small house in Arappalayam with his wife, paying a monthly rent of ₹6,000.

Among many things, Nanmaran is remembered for two incidents. The first one is: despite serving as an MLA, he used to commute on his own TVS 50 moped to office. He started taking the bus after he was no longer a member of the assembly. One day, while getting down from the bus, he left his one of his footwear behind and was standing by the roadside in the sun when an auto-rickshaw driver offered him a free ride. But Nanmaran told the driver that he had only ₹20 with him. The driver shared his experience on social media after dropping Nanmaran at his house.

The second incident was in February this year, when Nanmaran came to the Madurai collector’s office along with his wife and gave a petition to the collector to allot him a rental house under PMAY, implemented by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board. But his request was turned down as he was a pensioner.