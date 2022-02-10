Man unhappy with BJP’s NEET stand hurls bombs at party HQ in Chennai

The incident assumes significance because it came just a day after the Tamil Nadu Assembly re-adopted the Bill against NEET that was returned by Governor RN Ravi

The Chennai police have arrested one person on the charge of hurling petrol bombs at the headquarters of the Tamil Nadu unit of BJP in Chennai around 2 am on Thursday (February 10). The CCTV footage showed unidentified people on two-wheelers riding pass the BJP office while hurling the bombs, police said. No one was injured in the attack.

Police arrested one person by the name Vinod, who is about 38 years old and lives in Nandanam area of Chennai. He will be produced before a local court soon.

Police said that Vinod was apparently not happy with the BJP’s stand on the issue of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Tamil Nadu. So he teamed up with other unidentified people to throw three petrol bombs on the BJP headquarters in Chennai, police said, adding that there was no religious or political motive behind the act.

Also read: The many layers to volleying of NEET Bill by TN govt and Governor

Advertisement

BJP leader Karate Thyagaran told ANI: “A petrol bomb was hurled at our office around 1:30 am. Similar incident took place 15 years ago with DMK’s role in it. We condemn Tamil Nadu govt’s (role) for this incident…We have also informed police…BJP cadre doesn’t get afraid of such things.”

Vinod has a history of indulging in similar activities in the past. In 2015, he had hurled a petrol bomb at a TASMAC shop in Mambalam. In 2017, he threw a petrol bomb at the entrance of the Teynampet police station. He was arrested then and released. Vinod also has four cases of attempt to murder registered against him.

The incident assumed significance because it came just a day after the Tamil Nadu Assembly re-adopted the Bill against NEET that was returned by Governor RN Ravi. Governor RN Ravi had earlier returned the Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill to the Assembly, arguing that it is “anti-poor”.