IIT-Madras student found hanging in his room; 4th case in two-and-a-half-months

A 20-year-old BTech student died by suicide at his hostel room in IIT Madras on Friday, making it the fourth such case involving students at the prestigious institute in the last two-and-a-half months.

The deceased has been identified as Kedar Suresh, a native of Maharashtra, who was pursing chemical engineering at the IIT. The police have recovered an undated and unsigned suicide note from his hostel room in which Suresh has expressed gratitude towards his friends for being nice to him. He has also reportedly apologised to his parents and friends while stating that nobody should be held responsible for his death.

However, according to the investigating officer, he would often tell his friends, “No one has time for me, all are busy.” Preliminary probe hinted towards the possibility of him taking the extreme step over a failed relationship. His friends too claimed that he was depressed for last few weeks.

Sources said Suresh didn’t attend his classes on Friday morning. His fellow students returned to the hostel in the afternoon and found his room locked from inside. They intimated the hostel authorities who broke open the door only to find him hanging from ceiling.

Condoling the student’s death, IIT Madras had on Friday said that “the reason for his death not known”. The institute reiterated its “pro-active measures” to help students beat stress. Incidentally, the institute has a ‘Be Happy’ website to help students remain stress-free, besides a “Kushal Faculty Programme” to develop a positive mindset among students.

Sachin Kumar Jain, a PhD scholar, also died by suicide at his apartment outside the campus on March 31. BTech student V Vaipu Pushpak Sree Sai (20) from Andhra Pradesh took the extreme step in his hostel room on March 14. He was a third-year student of electrical engineering. Similarly, second-year research scholar from Maharashtra, Stephen Sunny, died by suicide on February 14.

Meanwhile, many blame the years of highly stressful preparation to crack the difficult entrance exam to get a seat in the IIT. While coaching centres, through rigorous practice help them secure admission, experts say they are not really prepared to cope with the highly demanding rigour of the BTech over the next five years.

Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, TN health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)