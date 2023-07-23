‘Hope and healing’: Stalin invites Manipuri sportspersons to train in TN

In view of the coming Asian Games and Khelo India to be held, respectively, in 2023 and 2024, the Tamil Nadu government has extended invitation to Manipur sportsperson to train in the state

In a welcome move, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday (July 23) invited sportspersons from violence-hit Manipur to train in Tamil Nadu, with his sports minister son Udhayanidhi assuring all facilities to them.

In a statement, Stalin said that the situation in Manipur was not conducive for sportspersons there to train for events like Khelo India and Asian Games. “I have directed Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to make arrangements for the Manipur sportspersons in Tamil Nadu.”

Udhayanidhi has assured to provide “high-quality” facilities on behalf of the sports department.

Tamil Nadu will be hosting the 2024 edition of the Khelo India games.

Manipur is known for producing “champions, especially women champions” and Tamil Nadu is viewing the current state of affairs there with “deep concern and anguish,” Stalin said.

The chief minister said that Tamil culture was living by love and care and highlighted the saying “Yaathum oorey, Yaavarum kelir,” meaning “every place is mine, all people are my relatives”.

The philosophy formed the basis of his directive on the Manipur sportspersons’ training in Tamil Nadu, he added.

Those from Manipur willing to avail of the benefit can dial +91-8925903047 or email their details including ID proof and training requirements to sportstn2023@gmail.com.

(With inputs from agencies)