Greaves Electric Mobility opens first Experience Centre in Ranipet

Called Ampere Electric, the new Experience Centre is uniquely designed and features digital interventions that can enable a customer to understand and experience the range of Ampere electric vehicles

Greaves Electric Mobility, a wholly owned electric mobility subsidiary of Greaves Cotton Ltd., inaugurated the first of its kind Experience Centre for its electric two-wheeler brand in Ranipet on Monday.

Called Ampere Electric, Ranipet, the new Experience Centre is uniquely designed and features digital interventions that can enable a customer to understand and experience the range of Ampere electric vehicles.

Buyers can check out the latest products, interact with EV experts, and engage through digital interfaces for simple and easy understanding of EV technology.

Ampere Electric is one of India’s fastest growing brands, with a presence in both the business to consumer and business-to-business markets, with a wide product portfolio across multiple product segments.

Advertisement

The company is training mechanics to ensure that they are prepared to satisfy the servicing demands of clients in the future.

Greaves Electric Mobility has a retail and after-sales network with more than 70000 touchpoints, 12,000 associate mechanics, and a dedicated on-call support team.

Also read: New incentive scheme gives kick-start to electric, hydrogen fuel vehicle industries

A release from the company said that Ampere is investing significantly in people, technology and infrastructure.

Nagesh A Basavanhalli, MD and Group CEO, said, “With our EV megasite in Ranipet and the newly opened Experience Centre, we hereby strengthen our resolve to provide clean mobility for All. We are also committed to elevate overall customers’ experience with best-in-class products and other ecosystem support requirements.”