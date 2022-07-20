Good news for Chennai: More power sub-stations planned to meet demand

Work taken up in Adyar, Perambur, Tambaram and Avadi will be completed in a few months. More sub-stations are planned in Pulianthope, Kolathur as well as in some more areas of North Chennai

Power situation in Chennai and suburbs will further improve in the next two years as more sub-stations are to be set up by Tantransco to meet the increasing demand from various new companies which have promised to set up units.

In Ambatttur alone, seven data centres are set to come up and in Siruseri another five data centres are in the pipeline. For each data centre, not less than 100 mw of continuous power supply from two sub-stations is needed.

Apart from data centres, some more MoUs have been signed and to provide quality power to these as well as present companies and other sections of consumers, has decided to set up more sub-stations.

Power demand to increase further

“As of now, the power demand in Chennai has increased to 3,800 mw on an average this year. Based on this, we have forecast that the demand may increase by not less than 2,000 mw if all the companies, especially the data centres, are operating at full capacity,” said a senior Tantransco official. Incidentally, Kerala’s entire demand is less than Chennai city’s demand.

In Ambattur and Siruseri alone, we have to set up sub-stations with maximum capacity as the data centres will need round-the-clock power supply. “Each data centre will need power from two sub-stations, so unless we plan properly it will not be possible to provide power round-the-clock,” the official said.

As of now, work have been taken up in Adyar, Perambur, Tambaram and Avadi. The work will be completed in a few months.

“We will very soon start work to set up sub-stations in Pulianthope, Kolathur as well as in some more areas of North Chennai. Sub-stations will also be set up in Sriperumbudur as more companies are to come up in this area,” he said.

Work in Cauvery delta districts

Apart from this, in Cauvery delta districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam as well as Villupuram and Ramanathapuram districts, work has been undertaken to convert overhead lines into underground cables.

“Conversion of overhead source lines of 33-kv sub-stations situated near coastal region of delta districts into 33-kv underground cables in Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Ramanathapuram districts for a length of 219 kms has been taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 210 crore,” the official said.

In some districts, sub-stations have been set up though the demand in those areas is not high. Funds towards setting up such sub-stations in these areas have been wasted, said the official.