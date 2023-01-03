Gayathri Raghuram quits BJP, cites lack of respect for women in TN unit

Her resignation comes more than a month after party chief K Annamalai suspended her for six months for raising concern over a phone recording where colleague Trichy Surya was heard speaking with a woman in abusive language

Actor turned politician Gayathri Raghuram has announced her resignation from the primary membership of the party in Tamil Nadu, citing lack of respect for women within the organisation.

“I have taken the decision with heavy heart to resign from TNBJP for not giving the opportunity for an enquiry, equal rights and respect for women. Under Annamalai’s leadership, women are not safe. I feel better being trolled as an outsider,” she said.

Also read: DMK’s Kanimozhi apologises to Khushbu for partyman’s remark

Her resignation comes more than a month after party chief K Annamalai suspended her for six months for raising concern over a phone recording where colleague Trichy Surya was heard speaking with a woman in abusive language.

Advertisement

Gayathri has been engaged in a cold war with Annamalai since he took over the reins of the party in Tamil Nadu and has accused him of disrespecting women including those in the party.

Soon after her suspension, Gayathri had reacted by saying that she will come back stronger.

Also read: DMK objects to Tamilanangu image shared by Tamil Nadu BJP chief

“People who love me will talk to me. No one can stop that. I will work for the nation with suspension. I will not accept that I am against the BJP. I will smack anyone who says that. No individual is a party. This is how (people in) power can take any decision without an inquiry,” she had tweeted.