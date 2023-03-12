Filmmaker-turned-politician booked for comments against migrant workers

The police action comes days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had reassured his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar that all migrant workers in the southern state are safe

Actor-turned-politician and Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman would face fresh charges for speaking against migrant workers, a senior police official said in Chennai on Sunday.

A case was registered against the NTK leader by Erode (Karungalpalayam) police on February 22, 2023 for making derogatory remarks against a community while addressing a public meeting on February 13.

“In the same speech Seeman has also spoken against migrant workers threatening foisting of cases against them. Hence, to take legal action in this regard, further sections have been added in this case,” a senior police official said.

The police action comes days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had reassured his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar that all migrant workers in the southern state are safe and the police have registered cases against two journalists, including the editor of a Hindi daily, for spreading rumours about attacks on migrants.

