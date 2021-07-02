Engineer found dead on IIT Madras campus, police suspect suicide

The deceased 22-year-old man was working as a project assistant

A 22-year-old engineer was found dead inside the campus of IIT Madras in Chennai on the morning of July 2, 2021. Preliminary investigations said the man, who worked as a project assistant, died by suicide.

“The man has been identified as Unnikrishnan. He was on a project at IIT Madras. He has left a note saying he was unable to cope with work,” a police official said.

PTI agency quoted sources as saying that the body was recovered from a hockey stadium at the premier technical institute.

The IIT management agreed to fully cooperate with the authorities as the police continue investigating the incident.

The management said: “An unfortunate and tragic incident occurred yesterday at IIT Madras campus, involving a temporary project staff. The project staff whose body was found had joined the Institute in April 2021 and was living outside the campus.”

“We are shocked and deeply grieved, and convey our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the departed soul,” it added.

With inputs from PTI agencies.