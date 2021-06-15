Don’t talk to Sasikala: AIADMK gags cadres, warns of stern action

After seeing the AIADMK party has strengthened... Sasikala is staging a drama everyday by talking with cadres over phone promising she will take back the party, read the AIADMK resolution statement

After the leaked alleged phone conversations by former AIADMK general secretary, VK Sasikala with some AIADMK cadres assuring them of her return to take charge of the party, O Panneerselvam and Edappaddi K Palaniswami have passed a resolution on this during the recent legislature party meeting held on June 14. The resolution calls for taking action against cadres who communicate with Sasikala.

After her release from the Parappana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru, Sasikala, the former close aide of J Jayalalithaa was given a resounding welcome by AMMK supporters. The coordinator of the AIADMK, OPS, went to the extent of publishing an advertorial claiming that he was the party’s true loyalist. The advertorial was viewed by political observers as a reconciliatory message by OPS to Sasikala and it was expected that he would jump ship to Sasikala’s camp.

But this did not play out as expected. While Sasikala went silent, EPS started alliance talks with other political parties. Just before the state assembly elections, Sasikala had dramatically issued a statement saying that she was stepping aside from politics once and for all. Though many believed she had made her exit from politics, many others felt that the words “step aside” was a form of word play and she would return again.

Advertisement

Also read: AIADMK backs DMK on NEET, urges Centre to abolish exam

After AIADMK lost the elections, it was expected that the party will bring back Sasikala and entrust her with the job of guiding the party. But EPS flexed his muscles and maintained the status quo. Since there seemed no other way, OPS too went along with EPS. Because he reportedly sided with him, EPS, the current Opposition leader gave OPS the position of Opposition vice-president. One of the former ministers from the Kongu belt, SP Velumani has been given the post of party whip.

During the meeting, the party passed a resolution to take strong action against the cadres who act against the party’s interest.

The resolution statement said: “After seeing that the party has strengthened and become influential, to get an importance in politics, Sasikala is staging a drama everyday by talking with the cadres over phone promising that she will take back the party and publicising this through the television channels.

It is because of the sacrifices of two great leaders (MGR and Jayalithaa), the AIADMK will always remain in history as a people’s movement and not ruin itself for a family’s whims and fancies. It has been already announced through a missive on May 23 that whoever acts against the rules and aims of the party, stringent action would be taken.

At this outset, we seek party coordinator, co-coordinator and senior leaders to take action against the cadres who bring shame to the party by talking to Sasikala through phone”.

Nearly 16 AIADMK cadres were removed from the party for their anti-party activities. One of the spokespersons of AIADMK and former aide of TTV Dhinakaran, V Pugazhendi was also removed. It is to be noted that Pugazhendi attacked PMK on June 13, for AIADMK’s defeat in the recently concluded election.