DMK not scared of I-T raids; faced MISA during Emergency: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Tamil Nadu Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said on Saturday (April 29) that the DMK was not scared of Income Tax raids, as it had even faced the stringent MISA during the Emergency in the 1970s.

The MISA or the Maintenance of Internal Security Act was a controversial law passed by the Parliament in 1971, granting the administration and law enforcement agencies broad powers that were ultimately misused to quell political dissent. It was repealed in 1977.

Udhayanidhi’s statement comes days after the I-T department carried out raids at several locations linked to G Square real estate firm and a DMK MLA’s house in the state in connection with alleged tax evasion. The realty firm reportedly has ties to the DMK’s first family, implying that of party chief, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, and Udhayanidhi’s father MK Stalin.

Addressing a public gathering in Erode East Constituency, Udhayanidhi expressed his gratitude to the people of the segment for electing EVKS Elangovan of the Congress, an ally of the ruling DMK, in the by-election held in February.

He also appealed to them to vote for the party and its allies in the 2024 Parliamentary elections.

