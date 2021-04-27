Did right thing by not joining politics, saved ranks from COVID: Rajinikanth

Actor takes dig at political parties which have been canvassing despite a surge in COVID-19 cases, with daily infections hovering above the 3 lakh-mark

Actor Rajinikanth, who in December 2020 put to rest all speculations on his much-debated political entry by announcing that he won’t enter politics after all, has yet again raked up the topic by justifying his stand.

In a statement issued through his PRO Riaz K Ahmed on Twitter, the actor said he couldn’t have allowed jibes of people at him for not entering politics affect his decision, as that was the right call to make, given the current COVID situation. Taking a dig at political parties who canvassed amassing rallies despite a second wave of the pandemic hitting the country, the actor said he, for one, has not jeopardized the lives of his followers.

“Now, in the second wave, the Corona has taken new form. Since people talk about me differently, because I have not entered politics, I don’t like to put the lives of my followers in danger. I have never feared about to speak the truth,” the tweet said.

The statement comes at a time when the country has been witnessing huge political roadshows and rallies, especially in Bengal which had eight-phase Assembly polls. It was only on April 22 that the Election Commission put a blanket ban on roadshows and rallies, while limiting the number of people at meetings to 500. On Tuesday, the poll body banned any victory celebration during or after the counting of votes on May 2.

Rajinikanth, who had promised to launch his party which in turn would fight the Tamil Nadu polls, backed out on December 29 last year, citing health concerns and inability to campaign ahead of the elections due to the COVID-19 pandemic.