Death sentence commuted by SC for man who murdered 7-yr-old in TN

The man was sentenced by a bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud to 20 years in prison without remission.

On Tuesday (March 21), the Supreme Court commuted the death sentence of a man who was found guilty of kidnapping and murdering a seven-year-old in Tamil Nadu.

“We see no reason to doubt the guilt of the petitioner in kidnapping and murdering the victim. Exercising powers under review to interfere with conviction is not warranted. We commute the death sentence to the life imprisonment of 20 years,” the bench also comprising Justice P S Narasimha said.

The top court also issued notice to the police chief of Cuddalore as to why action should not be taken in pursuance to the affidavit filed in court concealing the conduct of the petitioner.

It directed the Registry to initiate a suo motu contempt case against the officer.

The judgement came on a review plea filed by the man against the apex court’s 2013 verdict which had upheld the death penalty.