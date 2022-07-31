Chess pieces come to life in a dance performance; “Superb,” says Anand Mahindra

Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu has impressed everyone with a now viral dance performance that shows chess pieces come to life, engage in a battle on the chess board

Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu has impressed everyone with a dance performance that shows various chess pieces coming to life and engaging in a battle on the chess board. A video of the performance has gone viral on social media.

This comes as various districts in Tamil Nadu look for innovative ways to promote the game of chess amidst the 44th Chess Olympiad being hosted by Tamil Nadu.

The dance, choreographed by Pudukkottai Collector Kavitha Ramu, combines classical, folk and martial art’s elements.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra the chairman of Mahindra Group also appreciated the performance. In a tweet, the industrialist wrote: “Superb. Choreographed, I’m told, by Ms. Kavitha Ramu, Collector Pudukkottai. Makes the chess pieces come alive in our imagination. Also, it has authenticity, given the game was invented in India. Bravo!”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had shared a clip of the performance last week. The CM wrote: “District administrations have taken various initiatives to promote #chessolympiad22. This beautiful video is by District Administration, Pudukkottai in which classical, folk, mal yutham and silambam artists magically transport us to a world of creative fantasy, transforming into live chess characters enacting the essence of the game in its true spirit.”

The 44th Chess Olympiad hosted by Tamil Nadu was inaugurated on July 28 at Chennai’s Nehru Indoor Stadium in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister MK Stalin.