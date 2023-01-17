Bull tamer gored to death at Madurai Jallikattu event

Wanted to win the coveted chief minister’s prize, a car, but destiny willed otherwise, as he was fatally gored by a bull after taming nine

With the dream of winning the coveted chief minister’s prize, a car, 26-year-old bull tamer Arvind Raj landed at the Jallikattu arena in Palamedu, Madurai, on Monday. He appeared unstoppable in taming nine bulls, but succumbed after he was fatally gored by a bull.

While his dream remained unfulfilled, all the hopes of his family of a bright future also dashed with his shock demise. Despite a bleeding injury in his abdomen, Raj clung on to the barricade at the arena and made an unsuccessful attempt to stand on his legs to take on the bull. However, destiny willed otherwise.

CM announces relief of Rs 3 lakh for kin



No sooner he attempted to stand, he fell on the ground, catching the attention of fellow tamers and police on security. Immediately, the barricades were opened to allow a stretcher to pass by. Raj was rushed to the primary health centre (PHC) for first aid and later referred to the Rajaji Government Medical College Hospital in Madurai.

“He was gored in the abdomen when he attempted to embrace the 10th bull during the sport,” a senior police official said. Condoling Raj’s death, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a relief of Rs 3 lakh to his family.

Was one of the best tamers



Raj, a school dropout, had been faster than the animals and displayed a unique skill in taming 9 bulls successfully. His name figured in the list of tamers who embraced the maximum number of bulls from among nearly 860 bulls that were released from the Vadivasal (entry point) into the arena.

Friend recalls his last words



His last words still echoed in the ears of his friend, also a tamer. He left home with high hopes of winning the chief minister’s prize of a car. “The car is highly expensive for poor people like us. I must win it. That’s my dream,” Raj, who had studied up to 9th standard, had told his friend.

Mother had high hopes from him



Raj had been working in the construction sector along with his mother Deivayanai. “I had high hopes that he would win. Only recently. I had started looking for a suitable bride for him,” said his wailing mother.

Asked if she had any specific demand from the state government, she said the government should provide a job to her elder son Narendra Raj who had studied up to 10th standard.

The traditional bull taming sport came to a standstill briefly, when Raj was shifted out of the arena and resumed later. Said to be an avid Jallikattu participant, Raj hails from Palamedu.

The sport’s popularity among the tamers can be understood from the fact that many flaunt their injury marks with pride, as a symbol of bravery in trying to tame a raging beast charging at them.

(With agency inputs)