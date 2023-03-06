‘Attack’ on migrant workers: Chirag Paswan seeks probe, strict action against culprits

He also urged the government to ensure a conducive atmosphere for the workforce in the state

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chief Chirag Paswan on Monday demanded that a thorough probe be initiated into the alleged attack on Bihar migrant workers in Tamil Nadu and the culprits be brought to book. He also urged the government to ensure a conducive atmosphere for the workforce in the southern state.

“The present crisis would not have occurred had Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar worked for the betterment and development of the state. People would not have gone out of Bihar in search of employment,” he claimed. “I am not here to politicise the issue or blame anyone. If the videos of the attack on the Bihari workers are fake, then who is spreading the rumours and trying to divide the people on linguistic lines? Those responsible for the attacks, if they had happened, or those spreading the rumours should be put behind bars,” Paswan told reporters in Chennai.

The Lok Sabha MP from Jamui said his visit to Tamil Nadu was specifically to express solidarity with the migrant workers and to submit a memorandum on the issue to Governor RN Ravi. “If these are mere rumours, then who is spreading it and what’s their intention? They should be identified and punished,” he demanded.

Both he and his father, late Ram Vilas Paswan, have been visiting the state on several occasions and had fond memories but this sort of alleged attacks by some vested interest who want to divide the people in the name of language and geography, was disturbing, the LJP chief said.

“That’s why I insist that this issue should be probed thoroughly. I am willing to give names and phone numbers of all those who called me and conveyed their apprehensions,” Paswan added. “My belief is that the people of my state are disturbed,” the MP said before his meeting with the Governor. He interacted with the Bihar migrant workers living in Tamil Nadu.

