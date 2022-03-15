Anti-NEET Bill will be sent for Presidential assent: TN Governor

CM Stalin said that the Union government is not promoting scientific temperament among students and instead introducing ‘regressive ideas’ in the syllabus

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi assured Chief Minister M K Stalin that the anti-NEET Bill adopted recently by the state Assembly would be forwarded to the Centre for Presidential assent.

Stalin called on Ravi at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai and urged him to expeditiously send the Bill to exempt Tamil Nadu from the purview of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for getting Presidential assent, according to an official release.

On February 8, the Tamil Nadu Assembly had the anti-NEET Bill and sent it to the Raj Bhavan for getting Presidential assent.

The previous anti-NEET Bill, which was passed on September 13, 2021, by the DMK regime, was returned after 142 days to the government by Governor Ravi.

Advertisement

CM Stalin said that the Union government is not promoting scientific temperament among students and instead introducing ‘regressive ideas’ in the syllabus.

Also read: Education should be placed in State List, says Tamil Nadu

Stalin made the remark through a virtual address at the opening of the Association of Indian Universities- South Zone Vice-Chancellors’ Meet at the Bharathiar University in Coimbatore on March 11.

Stalin told Vice-Chancellors that they play “an important role in shaping the functioning and quality of universities”.

“You should discharge your duties in such a way that you promote scientific temperament among students. The Centre making use of education coming under the Concurrent List and using its powers to introduce regressive ideas in the syllabus is worrisome,” Stalin had said.

(With inputs from Agencies)